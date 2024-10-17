 |  Giriş 
Ücretsiz Deneyin
< Güncel Çelik Haberleri
Buradasınız: Anasayfa > Çelik Haberleri > Güncel Çelik Haberleri > MOC:...

MOC: Çin’de ortalama çelik fiyatları 7-13 Ekim döneminde gevşedi

Perşembe, 17 Ekim 2024 09:32:29 (GMT+3)   |   Şanghay
       

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the October 7-13 period this year the average finished steel prices in China edged down slightly.

In the given period, the average prices of common steel plate, hot-rolled steel strip and high-speed wire rod decreased by 0.8 percent, 0.8 percent and 0.7 percent week on week, respectively.

In the same period, the average price of coking coal, smoke-free lump coal and thermal coal rose by 0.4 percent, 0.2 percent and 0.2 percent week on week, respectively.

$1 = RMB 7.122


Etiketler: İnşaat Demiri Filmaşin Uzun Ürünler Çin Güneydoğu Asya 

Benzer Haber ve Analizler

Türkiye çıkışlı uzun mamul piyasası yüksek tekliflerin ardından sessiz

16 Eki | Uzun Ürünler ve Kütük

Çin’de temel nihai mamul stokları Ekim ayının başında %2 arttı

15 Eki | Çelik Haberler

Çin’de yerel uzun mamul fiyatları tatilin ardından artış kaydedemedi

14 Eki | Uzun Ürünler ve Kütük

Shagang Group Ekim ortası için yerel inşaat demiri fiyatlarını değiştirmedi

11 Eki | Uzun Ürünler ve Kütük

Arcelormittal Avrupa’da uzun mamul fiyatlarını artırdı, piyasa artışa hazır değil

11 Eki | Uzun Ürünler ve Kütük

ABD’de yerel uzun mamul fiyatları hurda fiyat trendleri ve arzdaki düşüşe bağlı olarak aynı kaldı veya arttı

11 Eki | Uzun Ürünler ve Kütük

Romanya’da spot uzun mamul fiyatları hafifçe yükseldi

10 Eki | Uzun Ürünler ve Kütük

ABD’de ithal inşaat demiri ve filmaşin fiyatları aynı kaldı veya bir miktar arttı

10 Eki | Uzun Ürünler ve Kütük

Çin’de temel nihai mamul stokları Eylül sonunda %7,9 düştü

10 Eki | Çelik Haberler

Türkiye çıkışlı uzun mamul fiyatları 20$/mt artsa da ticari koşullar zorlu

09 Eki | Uzun Ürünler ve Kütük





iLab Ventures
Kariyer.net  -  Sigortam.net  -  Arabam.com  -  Cimri  -  Emlakjet  -  Endeksa  -  HangiKredi  -  Neredekal.com  -  Chemorbis